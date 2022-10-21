SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 11 action from the 2022-23 La Liga, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 22 to Monday 24 October 2022.

SuperSport is the only place where you can get English commentary on the legendary La Liga, where the headline fixture sees Real Madrid host Sevilla at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday evening.

While Los Nervionenses were almost title contenders last season, this campaign they have fallen short of expectations and Los Blancos will expect three points in the Spanish capital – though manager Carlo Ancelotti has warned against complacency.

“We have to be careful… every opponent presents their own threat, their own complications that will challenge us,” said the Italian tactician. “We cannot expect everything to go our way. Sometimes we have to suffer, but this is a team that come through these difficult moments and find a way to win.”

Another potential thriller arrives on Sunday evening when Barcelona welcome Athletic Bilbao to Camp Nou. The Blaugrana are undoubtedly one of the top teams in Spain and have realistic title ambitions, but the Basque visitors have also taken their game to a new level this season and will fancy their chances of an upset in Catalunya.

“We are still a young team, growing into our full potential, but with hard lessons still to be learned,” said manager Ernesto Valverde, who managed Barca from 2017 to 2020 and won two La Liga titles. “We will go there with hope of a positive result, but it will only come as a consequence of hard work.”

Atletico Madrid also face a tough test when they head to Seville to take on Real Betis on Sunday, with the Rojiblancos set to once again lean on captain and key midfielder Koke, who recently became the club’s all-time record appearance holder.

“It is difficult, in a short time, to express all the feelings I have for him, first as a person and then as a footballer,” manager Diego Simeone said of Koke. “He is a guy who gave himself, who never hesitated to commit first to Atletico, with his teammates, with the coaching staff, and that is very difficult to see. He has been an exemplary captain for many years. It is not easy to maintain that place in a team like Atletico, with so much responsibility.”

La Liga broadcast details, 22-24 October 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 22 October

14:00: Rayo Vallecano v Cadiz – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Real Valladolid v Real Sociedad – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Valencia v Mallorca – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Real Madrid v Sevilla – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Sunday 23 October

14:00: Espanyol v Elche – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

16:15: Real Betis v Atletico Madrid – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

18:30: Girona v Osasuna – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:30: Villarreal v Almeria – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3 and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

21:00: Barcelona v Athletic Bilbao – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv La Liga

Monday 24 October