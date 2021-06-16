Sergio Ramos will leave Real Madrid this summer, the club has confirmed.

A press conference will be held on Thursday to formally announce the Real Madrid captain’s departure after 16 years at the club.

A short statement on the club’s official website read: “Real Madrid CF announces that tomorrow, Thursday, June 17, at 12:30 pm, there will be an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos, with the presence of our president Florentino Perez.

“After that, Sergio Ramos will appear before the media at a telematic press conference.”

The Spaniard made 671 appearances for Los Blancos and helped the club win five LaLiga titles and four UEFA Champions League titles.