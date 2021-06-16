A terrific performance from Wales saw them see Turkey off and ensure themselves a place in the last 16. As intense tonight as they were against Switzerland, if their best players continue to play as well as this, they can cause problems for any team.

Wales started superbly, pressing high up the pitch and dominating possession. But when Gareth Bale found Aaron Ramsey with superb passes, twice, Ramsey botched his finish, and as Turkey grew into the game, the feeling grew that Wales might’ve missed their chance. Not so.

On 42 minutes, Bale again bisected the Turkish defence with a single pass, and this time Ramsey controlled beautifully before applying the finish.

The second half was scrappier and more even, but bang on the hour, Bale induced a foul from Zeki Celik right on the left edge of the box. Bale took the penalty himself, pausing confidently before blazing over the bar in highly amusing fashion.

At that point, it looked like Wales were tempting fate, but they held out well enough while posing a threat on the counter and in the dying moments, Connor Roberts scrambled home a decisive second.

As such, Turkey must now beat Italy – and even then they might still go home – while Wales can now plan for the knockouts.