The excellent Italy are the first team at this year’s European Championships to seal their place in the last-16 of the competition following a comprehensive victory over a bewildered Switzerland at the Stadio Olimpico.

After dismantling Turkey in Friday’s opening game, the Azzurri picked up where they left off and had the ball in the back of the net twice inside the opening 26 minutes.

Giorgio Chiellini’s finish from close range was chalked off by VAR for handball and just moments later he was forced off with a hamstring problem.

Italy refused to feel sorry for themselves, however, as the inspired Manuel Locatelli started and finished a lovely attack, slotting home from Domenico Berardi’s defence-splitting cross, as they took a one-goal lead into the break.

Italy’s dominance continued after half time and it didn’t take long for goal number two to arrive, Locatelli driving his laces through a delicious shot from outside the penalty area that nestled into the bottom corner.

Further chances came and went as Italy played on the counter, with Ciro Immobile twice going close before the Lazio striker put the gloss on a delightful performance with an 89th-minute goal.

It was far from a happy homecoming for Switzerland boss Vladimir Petkovic, former manager of Lazio, whose side was completely overwhelmed in every department.

Gianluigi Donnarumma’s clean-sheet never looked in doubt, having had just one save to make all evening.

The result means Italy are through to the knockout stages with a game to spare, leading Group A with six points. Wales, their next opponents, are second with four and now look certain to also make the last-16.