Senior high schools across the country are on the verge of being shut down as the food shortage situation worsens.

The Education Ministry had said food supplies will reach the schools by Tuesday after the Upper West Regional Chapter of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) issued a seven-day ultimatum for the delivery to be made.

It has, however, emerged that government failed to see this promise through.

READ ALSO:

In their defence, the Education Ministry’s Public Relations Officer, Kwesi Kwarteng, revealed that there have been challenges with the delivery.

The development has caused further agitation amongst heads of senior high schools across the country.

The Eastern Regional Chapter of CHASS is the latest to serve notice of a possible shutdown of the schools should government fail to deliver the supplies by the end of the week.

Already, four teacher unions have embarked on strike to demand cost of living allowance.

On the back of these setbacks, some parents have called for the closure of the schools.