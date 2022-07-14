Head coach of Ghana Amputee National team, Richard Obeng, has presented a 31-man provisional team for the Tri-Nation, a new tournament introduced by the English Amputee Football Association ahead of the 2022 Amputee World Cup in Turkey.

Nine (9) foreign-based players have been named in a 31-man provisional squad by the coach of the National Amputee Team, Richard Obeng ahead of the Tri-Nation tournament in England.

The players are expected to commence non-residential camping in the coming days, after which coach Obeng will prune down the list to 18 players.

The Black Challenge contingent will leave Ghana for England later this month for the Tri-Nation competition which will feature Poland and host – England.

Below is the full squad:

Richard Arthur Opentil – Sahinbey Amputees S.K. -Turkey

Mubarik Mohammed – Sahinbey Amputees S. K – Turkey

Hamza Mohammed – Pendik Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Fuseini Iddi – Pendik Amputee S.K – Turkey

Richard Ekwam – Konya Spor Amputee S.K – Turkey

Yahaya Yussif – Sahinbey Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Emanuel Allotey – Sisli Yeditepe Amputee S.K. – Turkey

Collins Gyamfi – Konyaspor Amputee S.K – Turkey

Cephas Anum – Konyaspor Amputee S. K – Turkey

Bernard Duodu – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Bawa Sambia – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Jabil Issah – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Mohammed Abdul Gafar – Asanteman Amputee AFC – Ghana

Abdulia Kanyiri Suleiman – Our Hope AFC – Ghana

Seth Larbi – Our Hope AFC- Ghana

Bright Xornam Essie – Our Hope AFC – Ghana

Anokye Stephen – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Daniel Sean Denteh – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Michael Esiem Aryeh – Global AFC – Ghana

Atsu Abor – Global AFC – Ghana

Prince Nyarko – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Kwaku Anor – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Stephen Attah Asante – Eafsa AFC – Ghana

Blewu Cashius Mensah – Amugisco AFC – Ghana

Emanuel Osei Kwadwo – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Mensah Paul – Amugisco AFC – Ghana

Rafiu Amidu – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Seidu Abdul Razak – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Isaac Kwabena Eshun – Kumapem AFC – Ghana

Brown William – Gye Nyame Amputee FC – Ghana

Quarshie Isaac – Amugisco AFC – Ghana