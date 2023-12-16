Gospel musician, Selina Boateng has opened up about the impact the persistent body shaming on social media has had on her life.

According to her, she was no longer confident in her body especially after child birth.

“I feel very bad about the act of body-shaming. I am not the only one experiencing changes in my body after childbirth; it is a natural process but people chose to mock me” Selina bemoaned in yet-to-air interview on The Delay Show.

The gospel musician said the trolling became worse when she started the weight loss journey.

She indicated that, while some comment on social media motivate her to loss weight, others “are unnecessarily rude”.

Selina Boateng said she is beginning to accept her body and is working hard to remain in shape.

On the social media troll, she said she has developed a thick skin for them.

Watch video below for more

We will build processing factories in cocoa growing areas – Mahama