A former New Patriotic Party (NPP) parliamentary candidate for the Fomena constituency has hinted of plans to contest the parliamentary primaries of the party.

Philip Ofori Asante, also known as Pofa, made this known during a meeting with members of a fan club in Akrokerri in the Adansi North district of the Ashanti region.

In an interview with Adom News, Pofa expressed dissatisfaction with the way the party handles internal election matters within the constituency.

He revealed that, he has been actively seeking diplomatic solutions to address grievances in the constituency.

Pofa indicated that, though he has written to the national leadership about his concerns, it has not yielded any positive results.

Ofori Asante emphasized that despite the challenges, he remains committed to the NPP.

He clarified that, he has no intention of joining another political party or contest the parliamentary election as an independent candidate.

Instead, Mr. Ofori Asante said he will join the parliamentary race and is confident he will be the NPP candidate for the 2024 general elections.

