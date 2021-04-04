A controversial prophet has asked former General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Koku Anyidoho, to see him for spiritual direction to avert premature death.

Prophet Owusu Bempah claimed there is a plot to assassinate the former Director of Communications at the presidency in the erstwhile Mills administration if he does not heed to his advice.

“If Mr Anyidoho would be truthful to himself, he would confirm that what I am saying is true and would not doubt it,” he said while addressing his congregation Sunday.

This comes after former Central Regional Chairman of the National Democratic Congress,

Bernard Allotey Jacobs, said some people were after his life.

Reverend Isaac Owusu-Bempah, Founder and Leader of Glorious Word Power Ministry International

Similarly, Prophet Owusu Bempah said the same people are after the life of Mr Anyidoho.

To save his life, he asked the Chief Executive Officer of the Atta Mills Institute to see him for spiritual direction.

He, however, charged the media not to take him to the cleaners over the prophecy.

“I am talking about matters of the spiritual realm. The media should not attack or insult me, bloggers should not attack or insult me,” he said.