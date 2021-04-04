The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) has attributed Saturday evening’s power outage to the falling of a conductor on the Tema-Accra East transmission line at Trasaco.

At about 11:06 pm on April 3, some major parts of the Greater Accra Region experienced intermittent power outage due to the aforementioned technical challenge.

But due to the diligent work of GRIDCo’s maintenance team who were able to work around the clock as indicated in a press statement, power was restored in some parts: “Power was restored to the Mallam, Achimota and Accra Central Bulk Supply Points (BSPs) at about 4:am on Sunday, April 4.”

In view of the technical challenge, GRIDCo has announced that 50 percent of power supply in areas around Trasaco has been reduced to assist the maintenance team to work to permanently fix the fault.

Meanwhile, the power service company has indicated that government is expected to commence the construction of two power substations at Pokuase and Kasoa to help address the frequent power outages.