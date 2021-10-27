Member of Parliament (MP) for Buem constituency in the Oti Region, Kofi Adams, is advocating for security recruitment in the country to be decentralised.

He is certain this is the sure way to avoid long queues during screening for new recruits in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Adams’ comment comes as scores queue for the ongoing Immigration and Fire Service recruitments in Accra.

According to reports, young energetic men and women besieged the El-Wak Sports Stadium and the Lavender Hill near Korle Gonno in Accra hoping to be recruited into the security service.

The situation is same across the regions as same recruitment in Kumasi and Wa recorded massive crowd.

But the Ghana Immigration Service and Ghana National Fire Service have been given clearance to recruit 2,000 each.

To avert such a situation, Mr Adams on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme said the security agencies should decentralise the recruitment process.

“I’m very worried at the crowd I saw, especially in a pandemic era. We should not subject the young people to this,” he fumed.

The Buem MP, who is also a member of the Defence and Interior Committee in Parliament, could not fathom why Immigration and Fire Service did not use their district offices for the process.

“I know Immigration and Fire Service have district offices so why didn’t they use them? Bringing all these people to the regional office is not the best,” he stated.

This current development, Mr Adams said should be a wake-up call to the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Armed Forces who are yet to do their recruitment.

