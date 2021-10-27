Dozens of job seekers have stormed the Wa Sports Stadium ahead of Wednesday’s screening and documentation exercise for the Ghana Immigration Service.

They claimed that some of them are not from the Wa township and hence the need to come early and sleep there overnight to enable them to go through the process.

JoyNews Upper West regional correspondent, Rafiq Salam, reports that they carried mattresses and slept in the dark and cold with the hope that they will be recruited into the service.

