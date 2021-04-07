One of the Rastafarian students, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, who was refused admission by Achimota School, has filed a suit at the Humans Rights Division of the Accra High Court over his rejection.

This comes less than a week after another Rastafarian student, Tyron Iras Marhguy, filed a similar suit seeking to enforce his fundamental human rights.

Both boys, who were denied admission due to their dreadlocks, are praying the court to compel Achimota School to admit them into the school for the purposes of their education.

According to the new court documents sighted by JoyNews, the applicant, Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea, indicated that Achimota School is being sued on his behalf by his friend, Marvin Palmer because he is a minor.

READ ALSO:

Directing his suit at the Board of Governors of Achimota School, the Ghana Education Service, Ministry of Education and the Attorney General, he is urging the court to among other things make: “A declaration that requiring Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea a child and adherent of the Rastafari religion and creed, to either cut his hair or forfeit admission into Achimota School, a public senior high school, is a violation of his rights to dignity…contrary to articles 15 and 28(3) of the Constitution, 1992 and section 13 of the Children’s Act 1998 (Act 560).”

On the issue of fair hearing, the suit is seeking the court to make: “A declaration that requiring Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea a child and adherent of the Rastafari religion and creed, to either cut his hair or forfeit admission into Achimota School, a public senior high school, without first providing him an opportunity to be heard, is a violation of his right to due process and natural justice.”

He is also praying for: “An order directed at the respondents herein to permit Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea a child and adherent of the Rastafari religion and creed, to enter Achimota School for the purpose of completing registration formalities and to begin academic work; and an order of perpetual injunction directed at the respondents herein either by themselves, their agents or assigns restraining them from further violating the rights of Oheneba Kwaku Nkrabea a child and adherent of the Rastafari religion and creed.”

Background

On Friday, March 19, 2021, two students with dreadlocks were denied admission into the Achimota School after being posted there by the Computerised School Placement System.

According to JoyNews’ sources, school authorities claim it is against the rules of the school to admit students with dreadlocks.

While many have described the stance by the School as a violation of articles 21(1)(c), 25(1), 26(1) 28(3), and 28(4) of the 1992 Constitution, authorities of the School insists the students will not be given enrolment until they cut their hair.