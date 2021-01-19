The Supreme Court will resume hearing of the election petition filed by the Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, today January 19.

Mr Mahama, among other things, is in the Apex court seeking to set aside the election results in which the New Patriotic Party’s Nana Akufo-Addo was declared President.

He alleges that Mr Akufo-Addo and all other candidates, who contested in the polls, did not obtain more than 50% of the votes cast.

Meanwhile, the petitioner on Monday, January 18 filed a motion at the Supreme Court asking the Chair of the EC Jean Mensa to admit that the electoral figures she announced were wrong.

Mr Mahama also wants the EC to admit that the subsequent correction of results in statements issued by the EC is different from what candidates obtained as captured in the summary of results sheets published by the EC.

The court is expected to hear the case and give a ruling within a period of 42 days.