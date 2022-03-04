The Gender, Children and Social Protection Ministry, has denied claims that the Ghana School Feeding Programme (GSFP), has been put on hold.
The Caretaker of the Ministry, Cecilia Dapaah, is reported to have told Parliament Wednesday that the programme was halted until outstanding moneys owed caterers were paid.
However, in a statement issued by the Public Affairs Unit of the ministry, the programme will continue running in the over 10,000 public basic schools in the country, providing pupils with a hot meal on each school going day.
Read full statement below: