Rapper Sarkodie took to social media on Sunday to celebrate the birthday of his son, Michael Owusu Addo Jnr.

Affectionately called MJ by his family, the boy turned two on March 13.

In a post on Twitter, Sarkodie wished the little boy a happy birthday, adding, “I love you!”

The post was accompanied by a video made up with a collage of photos of the celebrant.

Happy bday my boy … I LOVE YOU !!!! Michael Owusu Addo Jnr ( MJ ) ❤️👑👑 pic.twitter.com/IJbyrKmXtz — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) March 13, 2022

Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy, welcomed MJ in 2020.

In April 2020, it was confirmed the family of three had grown to four when they arrived in Ghana from the States. This was after the borders were temporarily opened amid lockdown for Ghanaians stuck outside to return home.

On their arrival, some fans spotted the family at the airport and took pictures. Titi was standing next to her father, Sarkodie, while Tracy was holding a baby.

In June 2021, the rapper showed off his son on Father’s Day, sharing pictures of his son for the first time.

#FathersDay Augustine Owusu Addo > Michael Owusu Addo > the “King” Michael Nana Yaw Owusu Addo Jr aka “MJ” 😊🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤🖤 pic.twitter.com/mxD5l2mPLl — Sarkodie (@sarkodie) June 21, 2020

