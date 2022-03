A loaded fuel tanker has caught fire on the Accra-Kumasi Highway (N6) at Nsutam near Paradise Rest Stop.

This was announced by the Ghana Police Service in a public notice.

As a result, the Kyebi Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate Accident Prevention Squad Traffic Officers blocked the Highway from the Osino direction and at Nsutam Custom Barrier.

The notice indicated personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service were at the scene to manage and douse the fire.

Read the full post below: