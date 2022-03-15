The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has urged the public to ignore reports suggesting the appointment of a National Democratic Congress (NDC) member as an acting Speaker.

According to the office of the Speaker, the publication is a mischievous attempt to court public disaffection and ridicule for the Speaker and bring him into disrepute.

The office, in a statement, explained the said appointee, Kofi Attor, is a senior advisor at the secretariat.

“The attention of the Office of the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Alban SK Bagbin has been drawn to a publication in the ‘Daily Guide’ newspaper on Friday, March 11, 2022 under the headline indicated above.

“We wish to state that Hon. Kofi Attor is a former Member of Parliament who currently works in the Speaker’s Secretariat as Senior Advisor,” the statement read in part.

It added Mr Attor and other staff of the secretariat are assigned responsibilities from time to time but has never been assigned the portfolio as an acting speaker.

“In all these, he has never been assigned responsibility as acting Speaker and those who caused the publication should know this.

“In the instance under reference, Hon. Kofi Attor was assigned to receive a message, intended for Speaker, from a delegation of Medicine Sans Frontières, an international medical humanitarian,” it said.

In view of this, that assignment the office argues cannot make him the acting Speaker of Parliament.

“It must be pointed out that the delegation was in Parliament primarily to meet with the leadership and the Health Committee of Parliament, which they did,” it added.

Read the full statement below: