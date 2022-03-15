Ranking Member of Parliament’s Health Committee, Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, is hinting that National Health Insurance service providers may withdraw their services.

This, he said, is to due to nonpayment of levies by the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta collected since July 2021 into the National Health Insurance Fund.

The Juaboso Member of Parliament made this known in an interview on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem programme Monday.

He indicated that, this development will have adverse effects on ordinary Ghanaians.

The legislator stressed that Mr Ofori-Atta has never been to the floor of Parliament to inform the House about how funds generated from the NHIA is used, although several questions have been filed in that regard.

The Juaboso MP charged government to ensure that payment into the NHIS fund is expedited.

Hon. Akandoh also pleaded with service providers not to withdraw their services to patients on the scheme who visit their facilities.

Titus Glover

In response, former MP for Tema East, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, said the delay in payment is not deliberate.

He explained that, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted negatively on Ghana’s economy.

“We are not in normal times due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But I can assure you government will settle all arrears,” he assured.

Mr Titus- Glover appealed for calm as government works to improve the socio-economic conditions in the country.