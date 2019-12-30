

RnB singer, Akon has named Sarkodie as the only Ghanaian singer ‘at the top.’

The US singer was asked at a press conference Sunday to name three Ghanaian artistes who are putting the West African country on the map.

But in response, Akon noted that the same question has been asked wherever he goes in Africa.

He said there are over 50 countries in Africa and “I cannot know them all.”

“I only know them when the songs get to the top, and in Ghana the one that has reached the top is Sarkodie,” he told journalists.

The African-American artiste is in Ghana for the “Year of Return.”

The initiative was launched by President Nana Akufo-Addo to get blacks in the diaspora to visit Ghana to appreciate the roots and the African culture.