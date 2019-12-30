An inferno has ravaged seven vehicles in a mechanic shop at Osu in Accra.

Sunday’s raging fire also destroyed three rooms in an adjoining residential building.

Reporting the tragedy for 3news, Moses Dickson said,“The cars are quite new,” adding a motorbike in the affected residential building was also destroyed.

It is not clear what started the fire but eyewitnesses suspect an electrical fault.

It took personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) over 40 minutes to totally extinguish the fire. No injuries or deaths occurred.