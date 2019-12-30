You are looking at the newly manufactured private and personalized vehicle of the Founder and Leader of Kristo Asafo Mission, Apostle Dr Ing. Kwadwo Safo, whose Kantanka Technological Centre of Excellence (KTCE), a subsidiary of the Kantanka Group of Companies on Sunday, December 29, outdoored the aeroplane-like vehicle.

It has no wings and does not fly, and these are the only distinguishing marks from an aeroplane, but the 40-foot road cruiser with Limousine quality interior décor was one of two new creations from the Kantanka family to be outdoored that got tongues wagging.

The other was an armoured personnel carrier cum missile launcher named Okofo which Inspector General of Police, IGP James Oppong Boanuh agreed after inspection, could be adapted for patrol duties by the police.



