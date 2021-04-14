Ghanaian socialite and lawyer, Sandra Ankobiah, has been spotted in a new video cruising around town in her new Porsche Carrera with her mother.

In a video of the cruize that has popped up online, the celebrity lawyer is seen giving her pretty mum an exclusive feel of her luxurious car as they took it for a spin.

Sandra Ankobiah was seen driving in the Porsche Carrera while using her phone to capture the special moment.

The lawyer drew her mother’s attention and directed the camera at her to reveal her identity as she sat quietly in the passenger’s seat enjoying the ride.

Both mother and daughter beamed with smiles for the video but Sandra was more excited between the two, having taken delivery of the car and enjoying it with family.

The video of the celebrity lawyer who showed her mother on social media for the first time was captioned: “Cruising with my mama”.