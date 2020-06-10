New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Organizer, Sammy Awuku, is in the Upper West region where he has made an important intervention in the region’s internal party issues ahead of the June 20 primaries.

He and his team have been able to calm nerves among disgruntled members of the party in the region ahead of the impending constituency elections.

Reports from the ongoing tour by the man many affectionately refer to as commander suggests that feuding factions have agreed to close their ranks and let sleeping dogs lie peacefully.

The development has brought unity in the NPP in the Upper West region.

Below are some photos of the tour:

A cross-section of Upper West NPP at one of Mr Awuku’s engagements