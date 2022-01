Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammy Awuku has appealed to a youth group in Akwapim North in the Eastern region to pull down a billboard they independently sponsored and erected to honour him.

Though very much appreciated, he said the gesture is ill-time and breeds unnecessary tension.

“Timing is bad and optics, not a pleasant one… I know out of good faith … You will do the needful before the close of day,” he wrote in a post on Facebook.