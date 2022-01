A group of Nigerian strippers has been spotted in a viral video praying and speaking in tongues before the commencement of their hustle.

In the video shared online, the three strippers were seen holding hands and praying before the resumption of duty.

One of the ladies was heard praying that their clients spray them their “hard-earned money”.

They also asked for forgiveness of their sins, spoke in tongues, jumped up in the excitement, and showed off a few of their skills.

Watch the video below…