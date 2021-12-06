In what is a once in a blue moon development, Dancehall act Samini has eulogised his wife in a special way as she marks her birthday.

Samini took to his social media platform to heap praises on Queen Fremah, despite clocking an additional year two days ago on December 4.

The reason being that the loverboy could not lay hands on any current image of Fremah, who is an introvert.

Samini was left with the only option of posting their throwback photo and some videos of her current state.

The photo was of their youthful stage, as they feel the warmth of each other’s embrace.

The couple is still waxing strong after over 20 years of being together and four children to that effect.

The Akye Saa hitmaker prayed for more life, good health, and wealth for his queen as he urges her to continue being the good mother she is to his children from other spouses.

Videos below: