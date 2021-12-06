The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has taken a swipe at the South African Football Association (SAFA) following the ruling by FIFA in the protest against Ghana.

SAFA lodged the protest after Bafana Bafana suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Black Stars in the final round of games of the 2022 World Cup qualifier in early November, accusing the referee of manipulation.

However, SAFA’s failed to prove their claims of match-fixing, hence FIFA decided to rule in favour of Ghana.

“The protest lodged by South Africa has been declared inadmissible by the Disciplinary Committee as it did not meet the requirements under art. 46 of the FIFA Disciplinary Code and art. 14 of the Regulations of the Preliminary Competition of the FIFA World Cup 2022.”

FIFA added, “the decision is subject to appeal” and opportunity for SAFA to provide the right evidence if they have any.

Reacting to the decision by FIFA, the General Secretary of the Ghana FA, Prosper Harrison Addo said SAFA knows nothing about football, adding that he believes they wanted to just frustrate Ghana.

“The South African Football Association knows nothing in football and this case clearly shows how incompetent they are; they want to frustrate Ghana and we are focused on the Afcon and the FIFA World Cup playoff,” he told Kumasi-based Light FM.

“The GFA and Ghanaians will be happy about this FIFA ruling against the South Africans and I believe this decision will silence them because they disrespected us and this decision will let them respect Ghanaians,” he added.

Ghana booked a place in the playoffs following an Andre Ayew lone strike in the first half.

The Black Stars are seeking to return to the Mundial having missed out on the last edition in Russia in 2018.

The draw for the playoffs has been scheduled for January 2022.