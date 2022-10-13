Veteran musician and student politician, Emmanuel Andrews Samini, has shared a rare photo of his wife and children.

The father-of-eight shared the photo which captured his wife and their four children; two boys and two girls.

It is believed Samini visited his family domiciled in Canada, where the photo was taken in their home.

Their oldest child, Theresa, was behind the camera while Samini gave his wife and sons a warm group hug.

This is one of the few times the artiste has flaunted his family.

He shared the first ever photo of his wife in December 2020 to mark her birthday.