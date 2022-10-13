

A long truck transporting goods through Kumasi to Burkina Faso has hit high-tension electric poles at Oforikrom in Kumasi, causing a power outage to the area.



The accident occurred around 2:20 pm on Wednesday.



According to eyewitnesses, the driver lost control of his steering but managed to control the wheels to help save lives.



“The car was moving towards Kejetia, but developed a fault and started reversing. The driver realised taking the other route of the road to Tech Junction would cause great harm since about eight cars were on that side.





“He, therefore, decided to take the Anloga route which had no cars packed. The driver did a good job. He saved a lot of lives. No one died. He only destroyed a motorcycle, electric poles and a shoe vendor’s goods,” the witness narrated.



Control engineer at the Electricity Company, Issac Ankrah, explained the accident has caused great harm to power systems in the vicinity.



He says some communities would experience power shut down for some days.





“The accident has caused a lot of damage to our systems. A lot of communities have been affected. Customers around Oforikrom, Ayigya, and Kentinkrono are down and they may have to endure power shut for a couple of days,” he said.