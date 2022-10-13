The Ghana Chapter of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Parliamentary Network has been launched.

The network is a platform to provide policy and programmes of government and build the capacity of Parliamentarians to understand issues of fiscal policy.

It will provide a clear understanding and transparency to the citizens.

With the launch, Ghana becomes a member of monetary and policy programmes and capacity building to help better understand and help the electorate to get involved.

This will be a non-partisan network of Members of Parliament to look at financial and economic policies devoid of partisan politics.

The launch saw the Chairman of the Chapter, Kwaku Kwarteng, Vice, Ato Forson and a Board Member of the Global Parliamentary Network, Collins Adomako Mensah and the World Back Country Director, and a host of others gracing the occasion.

A UK Parliamentarian and The Global Chairman, Bryne Liam, at the launch called for better collaboration.

Some MPs, including Kwaku Kwarteng and Giselle Tetteh Agbotui, expressed optimism the platform will help champion the unity and consensus building for Ghana’s forward March.

A Board Member of the network and Afigya Kwabere North MP who chaired the event, Collins Adomako Mensah, encouraged the Chapter to strife and build it, adding the mother chapter will support Ghana.

The World Bank Country Director, Pierre Frank Larpote, who praised Ghana, stated the country can come out of its woods as he suggests a number of remedies including value for money and fiscal checks and balances.