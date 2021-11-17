Dancehall musician, Samini, has stunned fans and followers with his latest post on social media.

Samini, who is the boss of the High-Grade family, has shocked fans with the announcement of his nickname as he shares an epic throwback photo.

The photo captured the musician’s teen years as a student of Dansoman-based St Margaret Mary Senior High School (SHS).

Taking his fans down memory lane when nicknames used to be popular among SHS students he announced he was called adwinfi, to wit, bad mind.

Backed by laughter emojis, he added he had been bad from his teenage years.

He was captured in a sea-blue shirt and khaki shorts with his hands in the pocket as he poses for the camera.

Check out the photo below: