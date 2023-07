He is loved by many for his role in Ghana’s independence struggle, setting the country on an industrialisation path and championing the Pan-African agenda.

There are those who, however, see him as a dictator and question what Dr Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy is. The debate is not exclusive to academics and other members of society.

Two of his children, Samia and Sekou Nkrumah also disagree on what their father exactly stood for and what his legacy must be.

Watch the video below:

