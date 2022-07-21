The daughter of Ghana’s first President, Samia Nkrumah, has commended the government for the moves to upgrade the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum to a standard that befits the stature of her father, Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“I appreciate the fact that it is happening under a government that is considered not really enthusiastic about Kwame Nkrumah and this proves that this is a generation that wants to move on for the sake of the country.

“This is also proof that we are a generation that wants to put Ghana first and we want to heal the wounds of the past and capitalise on anything that will help us raise more revenue and enhance our image in the world,” she said.

Ms Nkrumah said this in an interview with the Daily Graphic during the official sod-cutting ceremony for the rehabilitation and modernisation of the mausoleum in Accra yesterday[July 19,2022].

Park rehabilitation

The deterioration of the park had made it unattractive to visitors, for which reason it is not able to generate sufficient revenue to sustain and maintain it.

It was, therefore, closed down on May 27, this year until further notice for major renovation works.

The government, through the support of the World Bank Tourism Development Project, is financing the redevelopment works, which will take nine months to complete.

The works comprise the building of a presidential library, a new training centre, a restaurant, a VVIP lounge, an artistic freedom wall and a music and light fountain to boost night tourism at the mausoleum.

Appreciation

“I’m here on behalf of the family and we are very happy and appreciate this effort. I know this couldn’t have happened without the President’s blessing and approval,” Ms Nkrumah said.

“I’m very happy that we have come together to recognise the importance of Dr Kwame Nkrumah. This has nothing to do with partisanship but it is more about recognising the role of our African heroes, and I am happy that people from a different political orientations can come together to promote this place because Nkrumah is synonymous to Ghana everywhere and I’m sure my father will be happy that we use his image, thoughts and words to promote Ghana,” she added.

According to her, the upgrade would help motivate the next generation to do better to help the country realise its dream.

She held the conviction that remembering and recognising all the important heroes and heroines, and improving the sites associated with them would not only improve tourism but the country’s development as a whole.