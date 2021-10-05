Assembly members are expected to determine the fate of Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) Mayor nominee, Sam Pyne today, October 5, 2021.

The confirmation has been scheduled for 10 am at the Prempeh Assembly hall in Kumasi.

Following Mr Pyne’s announcement as the KMA Mayor nominee, the Presiding Member (PM) of the Assembly, Stephen Ofori, threatened they will reject Mr Pyne over judgment debts KMA owes.

In four years, the KMA is said to owe its contractors and business allies over GH¢50 million, a situation that has forced the Assembly to rely on common funds for payment within the last two years.

Mr Ofori indicated these debts were incurred from projects the government tasked the assembly to take up and promised to bail them out.

He stressed the demand is not to make the government unpopular but just to ensure the right thing is done.

READ ON:

But President Nana Akufo-Addo, reacting to the threat, stated it was unfair for Mr Pyne to be made a victim of the past.

In his view, the assembly members must find ways to ensure Mr Pyne shows commitment to deal with the debt instead of their current position.

The President stressed the assembly members should rather focus on Mr Pyne’s ability to deliver on his mandate and afterward find possible ways to handle the debt.