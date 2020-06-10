The National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, has shared beautiful photos of her lookalike mum.

The young parliamentarian has become one of Ghana’s famous male politicians due to his outspoken nature.

He shared the beautiful photos to commemorate her mum, Mama Gladys George’s birthday.

Taking to Facebook, Mr George confessed his undying love for his mother who he calls the ‘Mama lion’ for grooming and nurturing him to be the man he is now.

“I am but a mere mortal but I pray the immortal Creator whose blessings make rich and add no sorrow to bless and keep you. May His wide wings of protection keep you safe and sound.

“If angels had a human form, you are the representation of the same. I love you, Mum. Happy birthday Mama Gladys George,” he eulogised.

Watch the photos below: