Member of Parliament (MP) for Ningo Prampram, Sam George, has shown his sweet side on the occasion of his wife, Vera’s birthday.

Mrs George turned a year older on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

Her elated husband, who could not keep calm, over the milestone shared adorable photos of his wife which have set social media buzzing.

Taking to his Facebook, Mr George eulogised Vera with some sweet words.

The lawmaker expressed how blessed he is to have Vera as his wife and mother of his children.

He, among other things, prayed for God’s blessings upon her life.

He wrote: Bone of my Bone. Flesh of my Flesh. Wife of my Youth. As you celebrate your birthday today, may your joy know no bounds.

May your barn always be full and may the desires of your heart be met. I celebrate you today and every day my Vera. My chica bonita. My chochomucho. Wife, Mother & Lover, happy birthday, Babes.

Following his post, fans and followers have trooped to the comment section to wish the celebrant well.