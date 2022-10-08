The Controller and Accountant-General’s Department (CAGD) has announced the suspension of payment of September 2022 salaries to some public sector workers.

The decision, according to the outfit, is due to a mismatch of the bank names of the affected government workers on the payroll system and also invalid bank account numbers.

This was contained in a letter signed by the Head of Payroll Processing at CAGD, Angela Peasah, following quality assurance and other validation processes carried out.

Affected employees have been advised to report to the payroll coordination unit of CAGD at Block A, Room 32 with documents under a cover from the MDA confirming that they are at post.

The required documents include; an appointment letter, current posting letter, National Identification card, Pay-slips for the last three months and a voided cheque leaflet of their bank account.

“For employees with invalid bank account numbers, they are supposed to submit their correct account numbers to the PPSs for an update,” the letter noted.