FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Safe Water Network to Host Beyond the Pipe Forum

to Address Sustainable Water Access in Ghana

ACCRA, GHANA–March 18, 2024: Safe Water Network will host the 2024 “Beyond the Pipe” Forum, a pivotal gathering of global leaders in the water sector, this Wednesday,March 20, 2024 at the Accra Marriot from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM GMT.

This forum will be officiated by the Honourable Deputy Minister for Sanitation and Water Resources, Hon. Amidu Issahaku Chinnia, and will feature insights from esteemed figures such as Safe Water Network’s new Chief Executive Chris Williams and Founder and Chair of the Stone Family Foundation, John Stone.

This year’s forum will foster a robust dialogue aimed at scaling safe water enterprises (SWEs) to deliver safely managed water access in Ghana and, eventually, across other areas of need across Africa. With sessions covering enabling environments, financial viability, technical and operational improvements, and impact and data management, the forum promises to be an incubator for actionable solutions and sustainable strategies.

Safe Water Network extends its gratitude to its partners and funders, notably the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation; the Stone Family Foundation; One Foundation; Osprey Foundation; Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust; and USAID for their unwavering support.

Keynote speakers and panelists, drawn from public and private sectors, bilateral and multilateral organizations, will share their diverse perspectives. Notable sessions include “Financial Viability for Rural Water Supply – A Vision for Sustainable Solutions,” led by John Stone, and “Enabling Environment & Financial Viability,” with panel discussions moderated by Samuel Agyeman.

Safe Water Network’s commitment to advancing global health and economic development through reliable and affordable water access has already significantly impacted millions of lives. Currently operating in 10 regions, 38 districts, and 156 communities, Safe Water Network has successfully served over 504,000 people in Ghana alone.

The forum will also feature a presentation by the Ghana Country Director of Safe Water Network, Charles Nimako, showcasing progress and discussing next steps in providing sustainable water services.

For more information on the forum and to view the agenda, please contact Helen Codjoe at hcodjoe@safewaternetwork.org.

About Safe Water Network

Safe Water Network is a not-for-profit organization dedicated to developing sustainable water solutions for underserved communities. By implementing community-based water systems and building operational capacity, Safe Water Network has established itself as a leader in the water sector, fostering the health and economic development of millions worldwide.

Ghana Office:

No 3 Lavender Avenue, East Legon, Accra, Ghana

Phone: +233 302 506 497

Email: ghana@safewaternetwork.org

USA Office:

122 East 42nd Street, Suite 2800, New York, NY 10168, United States

Phone: +1 212-355-7233

Email: info@safewaternetwork.org