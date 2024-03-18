President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has urged the African Union to work closely with the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) to devise strategies to dissuade countries considering withdrawal from the unified body.

The call comes amidst decisions by Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger to exit the ECOWAS bloc.

Since 2020, there have been nine coups in West Africa, Central Africa, and the Sahel region, with Mali opening the floodgates when the army staged a mutiny and subsequently undertook a coup led by Colonel Assimi Goita.

Burkina Faso joined with two military coups in 2022 and 2023, and then there was Gabon.

The Gambia, Guinea-Bissau, and Sao Tome and Principe have all witnessed failed coup attempts.

In January this year, Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger announced their withdrawal from ECOWAS, alleging collusion between the regional bloc and western powers to destabilize their nations.

President Akufo-Addo in his speech at the opening of the Forum on unconstitutional changes of government in Africa emphasized the need for a unified union and robust state institutions to ensure adherence to constitutional principles.

The rise in unconstitutional changes of government has been fueled by citizens’ disenchantment with their leadership.

This sentiment was echoed by the AU Chairperson for Peace and Security Council, Emilia Mkusa, at the Second Session of AU reflection forum on unconstitutional changes of government held in Accra.

The Vice President of the ECOWAS Commission advocated for stronger citizen-government relations.

She noted that, the bloc is committed to addressing unconstitutional changes of government.

The two-day event is expected to devise pragmatic solutions to Africa’s political challenges.

