Executive Director of the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), Stephen Asamoah Boateng, has cleared the air following reports that he has been sacked from his position.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen show Monday, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman hopeful, said he chose to resign as SIGA Director-General to concentrate on the upcoming party election.

“I haven’t been sacked as SIGA Director-General. I’m leaving to help win the NPP chairmanship race. I want to re-energise the NPP. I will give NPP 170 seats in parliament come 2024 if voted,” he said.

According to him, he had a deep thinking and realised there was a disconnect in the party and therefore needed to be the chairman to help the party in 2024.

He said the tenure had to be extended because he thought his mind will change but after several considerations, he still wanted the post.

According to Mr Boateng, it will be selfish on his part to still be at post at SIGA when he is also eyeing the chairmanship position.

“My mother always tells me to concentrate and work seriously on a job you are passionate about and that’s exactly what I want to do. Once I have decided to go into the party as chairman, I promise to secure more votes for the party and help them,” he added.

He said he even has a cordial relationship with his successor and believes he can do the job and therefore could not be sacked.