The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service, Professor Kwasi Opoku Amankwa, has hinted that the headteacher at the center of the drowning of nine students of the St Charles Lwanga R/C Junior High school in the Saboba District of the Northern Region will be interdicted.

He said a committee will also be set up to investigate the incident that claimed the lives of the nine.

The Director-General made this pronouncement on Monday at Saboba when a delegation led by the Deputy Minister of Education met with families of the deceased to sympathise with them on the loss of their children.

The delegation paid a courtesy call on the Paramount Chief of Saboba Traditional Area, Mateer John Bowan, at his palace at Saboba.

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, Deputy of Education Minister, expressed the government’s deepest condolences to the people of Saboba and the bereaved families.

“These are young men the whole nation was hopeful that they will be prominent people and contribute to nation-building; this is a loss not only to the Saboba Traditional area but by extension a national tragedy,” he said.

He indicated that the death of the pupils should be a lesson and that such an incident should never happen again.

“What has happened in Saboba is sending a signal that never again should children entrusted into the hands of teachers be exposed to risk and exploited,” he said.

He was optimistic that the incident of Soboba will bring an end to the phenomenon adding the GES code of conduct will be enforced.