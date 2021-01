Morgues in South Africa are running out of space as bodies of coronavirus victims continue piling up, public broadcaster SABC reports

quoting the head of the National Funeral Practitioners Association.

The official, Muzi Hlengwa, said this was “something they had never seen before” and they were working under high pressure to cope with the high number of burials due to the pandemic.

Mr Hlengwa said that coffin supplies were low and some funerals had to be postponed for lack of burial space.