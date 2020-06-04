Royalhouse Chapel International has asked its churches to remain closed as it evaluates the government’s guidelines for easing restrictions.

Reverend Dzifa Gakpleazi, the Director of Administration, said church services will be streamed via live broadcast on Powerline Television, advertised radio stations and social media.

Royalhouse Chapel International said future announcements on the implementation of the Presidential directives would be communicated to its members in due course.

