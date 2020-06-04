Buck shifting seems to be developing from the question ‘Where’s the money for victims of the June 3rd, 2005, flood and fire disaster that rocked Accra?’

The New Patriotic Party that was in opposition when the calamity struck has always parried the question to the doorsteps of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) that ruled at the time of the accident.



The then Gt. Accra Regional Minister, Nii Laryea Afotey-Agbo, says what monies the government voted for the victims and donations individuals and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) poured in were given to Metropolitan Mayor, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije and he must be called to answer.

Mr Afotey-Agbo was answering the question ‘Where’s the money?’ on Nana Osei Ampofo Adjei’s The Big Agenda, Wednesday evening.



When the about-10-hour downpour and fuel station fire outbreak caught traders and travellers at the Nkrumah Circle area on June 3, five years ago; they killed about 200 persons.

People who sustained burns or other injuries numbered 68, while cars, buildings and other property destroyed cost tens of millions of Cedis.

As the NDC said it didn’t finish handling the donation process and instituting measures to prevent recurrence before losing power in December 2016; The Big Agenda asked Mr Afotey-Agbo whether his administration had indicated the progress of work in handing over notes to the incoming Regional Minister and the NPP administration.

His answer was that the incoming NPP regime failed to establish the necessary rapport that would have allowed for smooth transfer of that kind of information.



When months had passed after the tragedy without much support going to the hundreds of victims and dependents; an NGO emerged to help them.



The organisation sued the Accra Metropolitan Assembly, National Petroleum Authority that permits the location of fuel stations, and Goil – the fuel station from where the inferno gulped up human lives.



The Big Agenda asked the NGO, OneGhana Movement, what has been the result of its effort to get justice for the poor victims?



‘Nothing’ was the answer that came from the Executive Director of OneGhana Movement, Emily Kanyir Nyuur.