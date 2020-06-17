Bayern Munich are Bundesliga champions for the eighth straight year, sealing the title with a 1-0 away win at relegation-threatened Werder Bremen.

🏆 2020

🏆 2019

🏆 2018

🏆 2017

🏆 2016

🏆 2015

🏆 2014

🏆 2013#MEI8TER pic.twitter.com/lpyz6hIw8K — #MEI8TER (@FCBayern) June 16, 2020

Bayern dominated the game from start to finish against a stubborn Weserstadion outfit, who sat back and defended admirably but were ultimately unable to prevent Robert Lewandowski from netting the only goal of the game on the brink of half-time.

The visitors were unable to add to their lead, but emerged victorious nonetheless, despite Alphonso Davies picking up a second yellow card late on.

Sealing the title with two games to spare, Bayern have completed a remarkable turnaround this season after a poor start to the campaign led to the sacking of coach Niko Kovac.

Bayern dominated the battle for possession and territory in the first half but saved a couple of half-chances for Kingsley Coman. They were largely frustrated in their efforts to find an opener until Jerome Boateng played a fine ball to Lewandowski, who chested it down and swept the ball into the far corner.

After the break, Bayern continued probing. Lewandowski was denied what would have been a spectacular second goal by the offside flag, then missed a fine chance to double his tally with a presentable heading opportunity.

Alphonso Davies, booked early on for lashing out at an opponent, picked up a second yellow card for blocking a player as Bremen attempted to counter.

Buoyed by their man advantage, Bremen streamed forward and Manuel Neuer was forced into a fantastic save to keep out a Josh Sargent header. It was a stop that ensured the title came home on the night.