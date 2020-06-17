Ansu Fati and Lionel Messi both found the net in a 2-0 win over Leganes as Barcelona open up a five-point advantage at the top of La Liga once more.

The pressure will now be on Real Madrid, who face Valencia on Thursday, to keep pace with the Catalans, although Quique Setien’s side was a long way from their best as they laboured to an unconvincing win in their first match at the Camp Nou in 101 days.

Leganes could, and should, have opened the scoring early on, with Clement Lenglet clearing off the line from Miguel Angel Guerreiro after Barcelona were caught high up the pitch before the same player had another shot from a tight angle kiss the base of the far post.

READ ALSO

Despite creating little, Barca broke the deadlock three minutes from half time when Ansu struck a low drive from just inside the penalty area past Ivan Cuellar after determined work from Junior Firpo down the left.

Antoine Griezmann had a goal chalked off after a VAR review, compounding the Frenchman’s current struggles to fit in at the Camp Nou. Messi made sure of the points with a second goal from the penalty spot, sending Cuellar the wrong way from 12 yards out.

The win moves Barcelona five points clear at the top of La Liga nine games left to play, putting the pressure back on chasers Real Madrid to beat Valencia on Thursday to keep within touching distance of the Catalans.