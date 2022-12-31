The Awutu Ofaakor District Court has remanded two weeks into custody two robbery suspects who shot a Mobile Money (MoMo) vendor last week at Kasoa Big Man Town.

This was after the duo appeared before the court presided over by his honor Oheneba Antwi Boasiako on Thursday.

The suspects have been identified as Michael Otu, an Okada Rider and Asaba.

The suspects are to reappear before court on 12 January 2023.

The court appearance follows the death of a third suspect, Godwin Okai on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in custody.

Mr Okai, according to the Kasoa Divisional Police Command, took ill and died later.

However, his family who have refuted the statement from the Police has accused them of torturing the suspect to death.

Their conviction, they told Adom News, was based on the Rambo style in which their relative was arrested on December 20, 2022, from his house, three days after the incident.