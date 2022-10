The Gomoa East National Democratic Congress (NDC) constituency Chairman, Dr Anthony Afissah, and his campaign team have been robbed.

The incident occurred on Friday evening at Gomoa Winga ahead of the party’s constituency elections.

The armed men, numbering about four who were on a motorbike, vandalised Dr Affisah’s cars and bolted with about GH₵‎ 40,000 cash.

Dr Afissah narrated the incident to Adom News‘ Kofi Adjei.

Video attached above: