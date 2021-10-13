Three armed suspected robbers have attacked students, passengers, and drivers on the Akatiso-Bonsu Nkwanta road.

The attack, according to reports, took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning, October 13, 2021.

The robbers made away with mobile phones, money, and other valuable items, belonging to the passengers.

The attack was made on drivers and passengers in two 207 vehicles and four motorbikes.

Adom News’ Augustine Boah who has been following the story reports this is the second time armed robbers have had operated on the same stretch.

